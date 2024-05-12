Rossmore Private Capital Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after buying an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,930,000 after buying an additional 204,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $848,984,000 after buying an additional 74,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,623,535 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,782,000 after acquiring an additional 150,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:COP opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.67. The company has a market cap of $142.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

