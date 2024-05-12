Rossmore Private Capital Acquires 41 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.74.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

