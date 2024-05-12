Robert W. Baird Raises Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target to $58.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

