Robert W. Baird Raises Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Price Target to $58.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Middlesex Water Price Performance
Middlesex Water stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,076. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $84.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 958.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
