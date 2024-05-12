Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

