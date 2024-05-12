Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 37,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

See Also

Dividend History for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.