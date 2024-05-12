Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of RMM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.78. 37,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.85.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
