Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RMM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 37,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

