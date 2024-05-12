RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RMMZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,790. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.