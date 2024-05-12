RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Down 0.1 %

RNG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 961,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.04.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,909,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,998,000 after purchasing an additional 538,325 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,489,000 after buying an additional 2,275,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,471,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.