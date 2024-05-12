Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.16. 3,728,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.45. Rigetti Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,599 shares of company stock valued at $142,830. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

