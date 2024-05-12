Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $95.10 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,771 shares of company stock worth $14,813,688 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

