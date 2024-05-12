Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,980 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Plexus by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 25.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $75,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 700 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $75,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total value of $439,284.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,029.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,955. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

