Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,493 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.62.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

View Our Latest Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.