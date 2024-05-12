Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $40.21.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,865.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 7,500 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 452,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,822.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,865.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,705 shares of company stock worth $1,031,049 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.