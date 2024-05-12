Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RVP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 51,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Retractable Technologies stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.42% of Retractable Technologies worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

