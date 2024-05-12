Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 181.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 144,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 45,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

