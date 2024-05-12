Redwire (NYSE:RDW) PT Raised to $6.00

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Longbow Research from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Redwire Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE:RDW opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Redwire has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.79.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

