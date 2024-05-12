Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RXRX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $16.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $119,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,331.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $247,065.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,848,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 8,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $119,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 639,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,331.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,946 shares of company stock worth $3,485,453 in the last three months. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,041,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

