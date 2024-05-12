Raymond James Increases RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target to $60.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.17 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RadNet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after purchasing an additional 143,295 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 273.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RadNet by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in RadNet by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

