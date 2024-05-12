Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 7,145.76% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Quantum-Si updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 562,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,954. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Quantum-Si news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins acquired 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $141,900 over the last three months. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

