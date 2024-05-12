Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Lifted by Analyst

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

