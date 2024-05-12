Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TXO Partners, L.P. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TXO Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of TXO stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $638.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.57.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is currently -39.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $440,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,297,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 117,878 shares of company stock worth $2,149,284 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TXO Partners by 418.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

