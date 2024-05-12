ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.04

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.04 and traded as low as $32.78. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 5,623,109 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXU. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.