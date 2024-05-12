Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16 to $0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million to $310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.76 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.680 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut Progyny from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

