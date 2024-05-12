Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,657 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,078. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $113.20 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

