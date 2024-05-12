Principal Street Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $79.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

