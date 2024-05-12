Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $170.87.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

