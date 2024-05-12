Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $50.24 on Friday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

