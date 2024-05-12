Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $50.24 on Friday. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
