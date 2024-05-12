Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Premier African Minerals Trading Up 10.8 %

PREM opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.