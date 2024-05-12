Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Premier African Minerals Trading Up 10.8 %
PREM opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.26. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54.
About Premier African Minerals
