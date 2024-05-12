Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.76

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as low as $1.61. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 50,890 shares.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 785.62% and a negative return on equity of 104.21%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Predictive Oncology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. ( NASDAQ:POAI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology comprises 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

