Power Co. of Canada Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.70.

Get Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of POW opened at C$40.12 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.65.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.