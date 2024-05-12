Power Co. of Canada Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Power Co. of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.
Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
Shares of POW opened at C$40.12 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.33 and a 1-year high of C$40.59. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.65.
Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.
About Power Co. of Canada
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Power Co. of Canada
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.