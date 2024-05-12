Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Powell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.
Powell Industries Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $168.23 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $197.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.
Insider Activity at Powell Industries
In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,679,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
