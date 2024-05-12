Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Powell Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $168.23 on Friday. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $197.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Powell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $5,679,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

