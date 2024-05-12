Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 3rd

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 56.3% per year over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BPOPM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $26.25.

