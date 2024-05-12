Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $3.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 41.66% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

