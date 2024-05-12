Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $88.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

PLNT opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 66.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,401 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

