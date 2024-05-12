Pivotal Research Increases Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

In other Liberty Latin America news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,402,498 shares in the company, valued at $47,598,062.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 484,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $19,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 662,449 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 19.1% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,205,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 354,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

