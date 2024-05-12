Piper Sandler Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $30.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,727,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,974,000 after buying an additional 216,370 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 851,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

