Piper Sandler Lowers Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target to $2.50

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKIN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

SKIN opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $338.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.13. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 20.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Beauty Health by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 377,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 321,898 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth about $9,790,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

