Piper Sandler Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $655.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $655.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $640.04.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $597.95 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $626.83 and its 200 day moving average is $569.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

