PennantPark Investment Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.3%.

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.49 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,967.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,922 shares of company stock worth $101,343 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Articles

