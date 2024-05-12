Pecaut & CO. Sells 1,000 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Pecaut & CO. decreased its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 33,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Trading Up 2.6 %

MYRG traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.70. 94,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average of $147.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

