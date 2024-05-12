Pecaut & CO. Increases Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 0.8% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

Shares of FND traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 994,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,838. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,067.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $4,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,080 shares in the company, valued at $27,122,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,867 shares of company stock worth $11,607,289. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

