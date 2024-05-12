Pecaut & CO. Acquires New Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,325 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock remained flat at $16.68 during trading on Friday. 23,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.88%.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

