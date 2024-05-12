PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. PDF Solutions has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 685.80 and a beta of 1.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $52,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in PDF Solutions in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

