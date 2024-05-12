PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in PBF Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,600. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

