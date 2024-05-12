Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

PYCR opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.