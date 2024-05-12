Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.39. 474,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,311. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after buying an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 977,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,426,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.