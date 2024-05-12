Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$24.59 and a one year high of C$33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.23.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 2.3708207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POU has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark downgraded Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total transaction of C$841,120.00. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.56, for a total transaction of C$115,028.03. Insiders have sold a total of 87,655 shares of company stock worth $2,605,871 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

