Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.58. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $345.63 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

