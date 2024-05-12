PAR Technology’s (PAR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $42.01 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PAR Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 111,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Further Reading

