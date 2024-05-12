Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

